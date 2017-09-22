Douglas County offering text, email election notifications

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Voters in Douglas County can sign up for text and email notifications for information on upcoming November local elections.

This is a pilot project and it was announced Friday between the Douglas County clerk’s office and the nonpartisan Democracy Works. Douglas County is the only county in Kansas offering it and is among the first in the nation participating in the pilot project.

People who sign up at the Douglas County election website receive updates with dates, deadlines and voting information.

This is the first year local elections in Kansas have been moved to November.

Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew says voters are busy and the lack of information can be a barrier to voting. He says the goal of the project is to remove any barrier through efforts like this one.

