Douglas County offering text, email election notifications

By Published:
(Joe Hall/Flickr Commons/CC BY 2.0)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Voters in Douglas County can sign up for text and email notifications for information on upcoming November local elections.

This is a pilot project and it was announced Friday between the Douglas County clerk’s office and the nonpartisan Democracy Works. Douglas County is the only county in Kansas offering it and is among the first in the nation participating in the pilot project.

People who sign up at the Douglas County election website receive updates with dates, deadlines and voting information.

This is the first year local elections in Kansas have been moved to November.

Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew says voters are busy and the lack of information can be a barrier to voting. He says the goal of the project is to remove any barrier through efforts like this one.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s