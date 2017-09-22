Dillons and Kroger working to end hunger and waste

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW & AP) – The Kroger Co., which donated nearly 1.3 million meals through food banks last year, says its new national effort is aimed at helping end hunger and eliminating waste across the grocery company by 2025.

Chief Executive Rodney McMullen says more than 40 percent of the food produced in the U.S. isn’t consumed and an estimated 72 billion pounds goes to landfills annually. He says no food in their stores should be wasted and no families in those communities going hungry.

Here locally, KSN talked to Dillons and the Kansas Food Bank about the initiative.

“We can rescue food from our store that’s no longer available for sale, but still wholesome, nutritious food that can help feed a struggling family,” said Sheila Lowrie, Dillons.

“We pick that food up on a Monday at the grocery store. We take it back, it’s frozen, it’s distributed on a Tuesday and our agencies do the same thing so it’s a quick turn around with that food,” said Brian Walker, CEO Kansas Food Bank.

Federal data show 12 percent of households or 41 million Americans with “food insecurity” last year, with West Virginia above the national average.

