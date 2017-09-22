Derby flood victims to volunteers: ‘They’re a Godsent’

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – More than a year after flood waters tore through parts of Kansas, repairs have finally been made to one local couple’s home.

Tucked away in a Derby neighborhood lives an elderly couple, married for nearly 70 years.

“Like I say every day, time is going so fast,” said Jean Hosey.

Jean Hosey, 87, and her husband Joe, also 87, moved to Kansas in the 1970’s, settling in the home they live in now about 40 years ago. The home has been great to them. That was until September of 2016 when flood waters poured into the couple’s basement.

“Pretty devastating. Everything was shot,” said Joe Hosey.

“It just went from bad to worse,” said Jean. “When we did finally get it under control, we developed mold and then I developed pneumonia and ended up in the hospital from it.”

Since September 2016, the Hosey’s basement has sat in disarray. Their flood insurance didn’t cover the cost of the repairs.

“They didn’t call it a flood. They called it a seepage because it came up from the basement from the floor,” Jean said.

The Hoseys couldn’t afford to repair their basement themselves. That’s when they turned to the Great Plains United Methodist Disaster Relief organization. The organization sent about a dozen volunteers to the Hosey’s home on Tuesday to help rebuild the pair’s basement.

“We come in and we are replacing the sheet rock in this house,” said volunteer Don Schaeffer.

Schaeffer, a retired teacher, said the organization has helped more than 140 flood victims since the 2016 floods. He said he and his crew are happy to help.

“We tend to get as much out of this as they do which is kind of an odd way to put it, but we all enjoy what we are doing,” Schaeffer said.

The Hoseys said their kids plan to paint the newly constructed basement walls sometime soon.