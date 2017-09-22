Cloverleaf ramps at I-235 and Kellogg close until December

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Construction to improve the interchange of Kellogg and I-235 continues.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said work on the I-235 bridges over Kellogg will move to the outside lanes starting today. It will force all four cloverleaf ramps to be closed until late December.

Next week on Sept. 29, the new southbound I-235 ramp to westbound Kellogg will open.

However, on the weekend of Oct. 6 – 9, Kellogg under I-235 and I-235 over Kellogg will be closed for the placement of bridge beams. The ramps will be opened for detours.

