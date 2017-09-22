A Wichita bank issues statement, apology to family following forgery incident

Related Coverage WPD officials apologize to family after forged check investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Chairman of Emprise Bank, Matthew Michaelis, released a statement Friday regarding a recent incident in Wichita.

On September 6, WPD officers were called to Emprise Bank regarding a reported forgery in progress. According to authorities, the information was relayed to them that a man, identified as Sattar Ali, approached a bank employee with a “fake” $151,000 check.

Upon receiving the call, one Kansas Highway Patrol officer, one Sedgwick County Sheriff’s officer and two Wichita police officers responded to the call. During the 911 call, an employee of the bank said the check was altered and lacking watermarks. The employee also said the check had a routing number from Michigan but the bank on the check was in Cleveland, causing the bank to be unable to verify the legitimacy of the check.

Ali and his family were taken to the WPD Investigations Division. Soon after, authorities said they were able to verify the check and WPD officials took the family back to their vehicle.

You can read Emprise Bank’s entire statement regarding the situation below.

Emprise Bank has been in my family since 1965 with the goal of creating opportunities for its customers and the communities we serve. For over 50 years, we have been guided by our values, which include integrity, loyalty, and kindness. We are sorry for the events of September 6, 2017, and for the pain the traumatic experience caused for our customer and his family. On that day, the Ali family was detained after attempting to deposit a check that was ultimately determined to be valid. This is an outcome that no one involved wanted. We want to reiterate our sincere apology for the role that Emprise played in this matter. My team and I have communicated with the Ali family, law enforcement, our customers, our employees, and members of the community over the last two weeks. We will continue to listen and learn, and we will be better as a result. Emprise will conduct a complete review of the incident — working with all parties involved — to identify procedure changes and staff training that could have avoided this unnecessary outcome. Additionally, all Emprise Bank staff will participate in sensitivity training. At Emprise, we believe that what we do and say is a reflection of who we are. We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. I am grateful for the dialogue that this incident has prompted, and am committed to ensuring that this becomes a learning opportunity for Emprise.

