32 naturalized Americans take oath of citizenship in Larned

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City’s Alicia Allen has lived in the U.S. since she was a baby and always felt like an American. When she married her wife last year, it was time to make it official.

“So this is really what I know, so this is a matter of the right time for me,” said Allen.

Allen is one of 32 naturalized Americans who took the oath of citizenship at Fort Larned on Friday.

“As a Hispanic, it’s just the ability to vote and for your voice to be heard and opinion to count, so I really look forward to all of those things,” added Allen.

Dilicia Hecht, of Newton, moved to the United States from Honduras 17 years ago and she was grateful to reach the end of her long journey.

“Excited. Happy. I can’t believe it,” explained Hecht. “I can’t believe it!”

The process takes years, but it paid off when the torch passed from one generation of immigrants to the next.

“I can’t explain. My heart is really ‘beep beep beep,'” added Hecht. “I’m so happy.”

