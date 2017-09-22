2nd man charged in deadly Lawrence motel shooting

By Published:
Lawrence motel shooting (Courtesy: KSNT)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A second man has been charged with killing one man and wounding two others at a Lawrence motel.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 19-year-old Shawn Smith, of Kansas City, Missouri, appeared Thursday via video from jail on a charge of first-degree murder and three other felonies. Bond is set at $1 million.

Authorities say 23-year-old Cameron Hooks, of Lenexa, was killed, two others were hurt and a fourth man was threatened with a gun on Sept. 2.

Lawrence police say Smith was arrested Sept. 15 in Kansas City, Missouri, and booked Wednesday into the Douglas County jail. Smith told a judge that he already had an attorney he planned to hire to defend him in the murder case.

A 19-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man also is charged in the case.

