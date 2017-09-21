Volunteers needed for meals on wheels

Related Coverage Senior Services offers a lot for the community

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Meals on Wheels program in Wichita is experiencing a shortage of volunteers.

The program says substitute drivers are desperately needed. Delivery takes approximately one hour Monday through Friday. It starts at 10 a.m. through the lunch hour. If you can help, please call 267-0122.

RELATED LINK | Meals On Wheels | Senior Services of Wichita

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.