Update: Victim in Hutchinson hit-and-run dies

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News has confirmed the victim in a Hutchinson hit-and-run has died. It happened Sept. 21 around 1 a.m.in the 1200 block of East 4th Ave.

Fifty-one-year-old Jose Luis Lopez was found unconscious after being hit on the side of the road. He was transported to Wesley in critical condition. He passed away.

Authorities have arrested 19-year-old Taylor Keenan Lukone. He will be back in a Reno County courtroom on Tuesday for amended charges.

