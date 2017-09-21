Student threatens to shoot staff, students at Salina school

By Published: Updated:
Salina Police (Courtesy: KSAL)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Salina student is facing serious charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot staff and students yesterday at Lakewood Middle School according to KSAL. The school is located at 1135 Lakewood Circle.

According to Sergeant Jim Feldman, an 11-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday morning after he told a staff member and students he going to go home and get a gun and then, “Shoot everyone in the building.”

The student was arrested just outside the school building by the resource officer and a Salina police patrol officer.

No one was injured. The boy is facing charges that could include criminal threat.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s