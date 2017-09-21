Soap shocker: Bodily fluid found in dispensers

DETROIT, Mich. (WDIV) – Crews at Detroit Metro Airport are pulling out soap dispensers in the bathrooms after what they call an “unusual substance” was found in the soap at several locations.

The exact substance hasn’t been identified because testing hasn’t been done.

It has spurred the airport to pull out the current dispensers and replace them with something tamper-proof.

Airport officials said the substance was likely a bodily fluid, and it’s not believed to be spit.

Since the substance was found, the airport is in the process of taking out all the soap dispensers and replacing them.

“The Airport Authority takes incidents involving health and safety very seriously,” officials said in a statement.

