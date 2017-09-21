Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder of KDOR employee

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was charged Thursday with attempted first-degree murder of a Wichita KDOR employee.

Ricky Wirths, 51, of Wichita, is accused of walking into a Kansas Department of Revenue office Tuesday and shooting Cortney Holloway, an employee, multiple times. Holloway is currently in a Wichita hospital recovering from his injuries.

Tuesday morning Holloway and other officials from the Department of Revenue and Sedgwick County civil service were at Wirths’ home in reference to a Department of Revenue investigation. Tax records indicate Wirths owes $196,455.36 for four tax periods spanning 2012 to 2015. Another tax warrant amounts to $198,250.02 for unpaid consumers compensating use tax.

Later Tuesday afternoon, Wirths shot Holloway at a Kansas Department of Revenue taxation office. Wirths was arrested about thirty minutes after the shooting and taken into custody.

His bond has been set at $500,000 and his next court appearance is scheduled for October 5.

