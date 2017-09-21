Police: Teenager arrested in string of robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male for a string of west side robberies.

On Monday, officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at Famous Footwear in the 6700 block of West Kellogg. A 37-year-old woman stated an unknown suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at her, and demanded money. The suspect fled with cash on a green BMX style bicycle.

Robbery detectives were able to identify the suspect. He was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility.

Investigators also connected the suspect to crimes at the Dollar Tree and Gordmans.

