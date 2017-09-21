Man found unconscious after hit-and-run in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a car and bicycle. It happened around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 4th Ave.

The man riding the bike was found unconscious after being hit on the side of the road.

Authorities believe the suspect or suspects were driving a blue or possible teal green 2002 to 2006 Nissan Altima. The Altima should have considerable damage to the right front corner.

If you have any information on the vehicle, contact the traffic bureau at 620-694-2854 or the police department main number at 620-694-2816.

