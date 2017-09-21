Man dies after north Wichita collision

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 61-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with the back of a pickup.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3:15 near the intersection of McLean and Minisa.

Police said the bike was traveling north and struck a Ranger waiting to turn onto Minisa.

The 61-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries. He has been identified as Arthur Pilant.

It is the 24th fatality accident of the year in the city. Police said their thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim.

