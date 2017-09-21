League 42 describes Wichita shooting victim, coach: ‘His passion is the kids’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita baseball league said the victim in Tuesday’s Department of Revenue shooting is a dedicated dad, husband and coach.

“He loves this league. He is here all the time. He has two boys that play in our league,” said League 42 Executive Director Bob Lutz.

Bob Lutz said he doesn’t know Cortney Holloway on a personal level, but he said he does know him through his dedication to the kids of League 42.

“He coaches with a team called the Dodgers in our Bruin division. They were 7 and 8 years old this year. Cortney does what he can. He is a tremendously involved,” Lutz said. “We are just thrilled with the Holloway family. They have been a huge part of our league since we started.”

Lutz said Holloway joined League 42 as an assistant coach in 2014, the same year the league was formed. He said Holloway has been a vital member of the organization and a leader for area youth.

“His passion is the kids. His passion is being around the kids,” he said.

Wichita police said Cortney Holloway, a tax collector for the Kansas Department of Revenue in Wichita, was shot multiple times by Ricky Wirths on Tuesday afternoon. Lutz said he was in disbelief when he heard the news.

“I know on that day I heard all of the police cars. I was driving from the west side of town to the east side of town. All of the police cars were going past me and I knew something terrible had happened and to find out it had involved on of our League 42 people was a bit of a shock,” Lutz said.

Shortly after learning about the shooting, Lutz turned to the League 42 Facebook page. He wrote the following:

Please send out your best thoughts and prayers to Cortney Holloway and his family. Cortney was shot today in the incident near 21st and Amidon. Cortney is one of our great League 42 parents and coaches with two sons in our league. His wife, Moniqueka, is also a fantastic person and supporter of League 42. This family has been with League 42 from the outset and we love them. Cortney has been an inspiration to the players he has coached and to the coaches he has assisted. League 42 puts all of its support behind him and his family.

The Facebook post was immediately flooded with comments from people sending prayers to the Holloway family and wishing Cortney well.

“We try to be one big family of people who are involved in our league and we just wanted to share that he had been involved in this incident and that we wanted prayers and good thoughts to go his way and the reaction was enormous and I hope that is gratifying to Cortney and his family and everyone who knows him,” Lutz said.

As of Thursday, Holloway was listed in fair condition at a Wichita hospital.