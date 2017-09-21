Kansas man sentenced for setting occupied home on fire

By Published:
Christopher Clark (Photo courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A 38-year-old Wichita man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for setting fire to a house last year while seven people were inside.

District Attorney Marc Bennett says Christopher Clark was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted last month of aggravated arson and arson.

He says a security video showed Clark setting fire to a storage shed and window of a neighbor’s home in August 2016.

The people sleeping inside the house were able to escape.

