Former skier finds success in business after the Olympics

Another athlete has found success after the Olympics.

Shannon Bahrke has turned her Olympic experience into not one, but two businesses.

“I had accomplished all of my dreams, short of gold, but silver and a bronze, when you hold them together and squint it almost looks gold,” saod Shannon Bahrke.

From silver in Salt Lake City in 2002 to bronze in Vancouver in 2010, mogul skier Shannon Bahrke has had quite the career.

“I really came away from the sport achieving everything that I wanted to,” added Bahrke.

Now that she has retired from the slopes, Shannon has been busy. She started and sold a coffee business and recently began a new venture.

“It’s inspiration and empowerment through movement,” said Bahrke.

She’s CIO or Chief Inspiration Olympian of Team Empower Hour.

“I love getting people out of their comfort zone and teaching them a little bit in a moving way, how to do communication and how to be mentally tough,” she said.

Now, as you would expect from an Olympian, it’s an intense yet fun hour of inspiration and a little bit of physical activity.

“We are putting a new twist on team building by infusing it with our most powerful ingredient, the Olympic spirit,” she added.

Team Empower Hour is partnering with several Olympians and speakers to do something a little bit different. Bahrke said her program helps lead teams to success.

“Allow our Olympians to empower your team to greater success and prove that teamwork really does make the dream work,” said Bahrke.

From the bumps and humps of moguls to the twists and turns of the business world, this Olympian has found new heights in her quest for gold outside the games.

“I’m a huge believer in successful teams.”

