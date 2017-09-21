Flu season is upon us — vaccinations available in Sedgwick Co. beginning October 2

By Published:
Influenza Vaccine - KSN File

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s that time of year again. Flu vaccinations will be made available in Sedgwick County beginning October 2.

Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a contagious disease that spreads around the U.S. every year between the months of October and May. The Sedgwick County Division of Health said the best way to protect yourself and your family from catching the virus is to get a vaccination.

Flu vaccines will be available at the Sedgwick County Division of Health Main Clinic beginning October 2. The clinic is located at 2716 W Central in Wichita. Clinic hours are:

  • Monday – Wednesday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, noon to 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Flu vaccinations are available to uninsured children 18 years old and younger, and children with state-sponsored insurance plans such as Medicaid, Amerigroup, United Heathcare, or Sunflower. A sliding fee scale is available for children who qualify.

The vaccinations will be available to uninsured adults age 19 and older for a sliding fee ranging from $2 to $30. Proof of income is required for a discount.

You can visit www.flu.gov for more information about resources in your area.

If you have questions about the flu vaccine, contact the Sedgwick County Immunizations Program at 316-660-7362 or send an email to immunizations@sedgwick.gov.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s