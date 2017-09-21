Flu season is upon us — vaccinations available in Sedgwick Co. beginning October 2

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s that time of year again. Flu vaccinations will be made available in Sedgwick County beginning October 2.

Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a contagious disease that spreads around the U.S. every year between the months of October and May. The Sedgwick County Division of Health said the best way to protect yourself and your family from catching the virus is to get a vaccination.

Flu vaccines will be available at the Sedgwick County Division of Health Main Clinic beginning October 2. The clinic is located at 2716 W Central in Wichita. Clinic hours are:

Monday – Wednesday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, noon to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Flu vaccinations are available to uninsured children 18 years old and younger, and children with state-sponsored insurance plans such as Medicaid, Amerigroup, United Heathcare, or Sunflower. A sliding fee scale is available for children who qualify.

The vaccinations will be available to uninsured adults age 19 and older for a sliding fee ranging from $2 to $30. Proof of income is required for a discount.

You can visit www.flu.gov for more information about resources in your area.

If you have questions about the flu vaccine, contact the Sedgwick County Immunizations Program at 316-660-7362 or send an email to immunizations@sedgwick.gov.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.