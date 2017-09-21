Curbed entrance to recycling plant causes concern among residents

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A KSN viewer reached out to KSN and expressed concern about safety on a residential street in southwest Wichita. It involves a recycling business at Seneca and Orient.

Employees are using a curbed entrance as a potential new driveway that opens onto Dodge Avenue, a residential street. Plus the viewer said students from Stanley Elementary and West High walk down the street, raising concerns for their safety.

Several people who either live on Dodge or nearby say the road has become dangerous because of the second entrance, but a co-owner of the business says they have permission to be there.

Brian Held has lived on South Dodge for 18 years and says the recycling plant nearby has always had one entrance. The use of a second has him worried about others.

“Its never been about me, its always been about the kids,” said Brian Held, nearby resident.

Others who live on or near the road agree a second entrance is dangerous. And Held says it’s more than just the recycling traffic.

“There’s a concern with the trash being a safety issue, plus an aesthetical issue, plus the smell that comes out of here and the overall safety issue,” said Held.

The co-owner of South Seneca Scrap says they have a permit and a company will be working on the entrance and completing it soon. He says it will be more convenient for customers and help traffic from Seneca.

“A lot of the kids stop at the back gate, and they like to watch what’s going on they like to see the cars getting moving around, the big equipment,” said Jarrod Dunken, South Seneca Scrap co-owner.

Maggie Gonzalez lives nearby with her family and is concerned about her kids’ safety.

“Our kids walk on here what if they hit them, I mean, you know there’s a lot of kids,” said Maggie Gonzalez of Wichita.

But one Wichita man who sells product to the plant says there’s never many kids around.

“The truck drivers pay attention before they come out I mean, they don’t want to run over no kid and I don’t see very many kids walking across these tracks,” said Jeff Decker of Wichita.

The entrance is expected to be complete by next week.

KSN reached out to Councilman Jeff Blubaugh, who represents this area of southwest Wichita. He says that residents have complained to him as well so he says the city sent a letter telling the business to stop construction of the second entrance and no longer use it by the end of September. We’ll keep reaching out to the owner to get his response to the city.

