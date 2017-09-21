Crowd gathers to protest DACA repeal downtown

Protesters gathered in downtown Wichita Thursday to protest the repeal of DACA. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crowd of people gathered outside the Wichita Area Builder Association’s offices Thursday night to protest the repeal of DACA.

President Trump announced his plans a couple weeks ago to end the program that helped immigrants brought over as children stay in the U.S.

Representative Ron Estes was scheduled to speak to the Sedgwick County GOP. One of the organizers talked about the group’s main concern.

“We call on him to support the dream act and to defend these DACA enrollees,” said one of the organizers.

KSN did not get a chance to talk with Representative Estes who stated in a press release that he “supports President Trump’s reversal of this unconstitutional Obama-era executive order.”

