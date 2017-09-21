Woman crashes into creek near Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman from Colby survived a plunge into Mulberry Creek after her truck crossed the median Wednesday evening according to KSAL.

Saline County Sheriff’s deputies responded to mile post #253 on Interstate-70 around 6:15 p.m. after 25-year-old Ashalee Tankersley was driving westbound and lost control of her 2014 GMC Sierra pickup. The truck hurled down the bank and crashed into the creek bed.

Tankersley was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with a possible broken leg. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Right now, the sheriff is investigating.

