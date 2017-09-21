Breitenbach concerned about his constitutional rights in court

By Published: Updated:
Corbin Breitenbach speaks out in court again on September 21. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl was back in court this afternoon.

Corbin Breitenbach is accused of breaking into an apartment in June and sexually attacking the girl after choking her into unconsciousness.

Thursday Breitenbach expressed concern about his constitutional rights.

“It also allows me to be considered innocent until proven guilty which hasn’t happened, which is why when I come to trial I’m allowed not to be seen in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs, but you allow the media right now to show it to the population that’s going to be my jury,” said Breitenbach.

The judge did not comment on Breitenbach’s statement in court.

A jury trial has been set for November 27.

