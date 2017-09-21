Boil advisory issued for Leon

LEON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the public water supply located in the City of Leon in Butler County. Officials issued the advisory because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system.

The advisory took effect today and will remain in effect until conditions which place the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be adequately resolved.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

