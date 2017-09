WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a matchup of the top two teams in the City League, Bishop Carroll held off Wichita North 2-1 to take over sole possession of first place.

The Golden Eagles and Redskins were the only two unbeaten teams entering this afternoon’s matchup. Bishop Carroll scored early in the first half, before adding a second goal with just a few minutes to go in the game. North scored with seconds left, but ran out of time to complete the comeback.