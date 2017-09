WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Bishop Carroll and Wichita Heights football teams have been overwhelming teams all season long with their explosive offenses. Today, both teams showed they can also get it done on defense.

The Golden Eagles pitched a shutout against East, beating the Blue Aces 30-0, while the Falcons raced to a 28-0 first half lead against Southeast before cruising to a 40-14 win.