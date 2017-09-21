‘America’s Got Talent’ crowns its newest winner

“America’s Got Talent” wrapped up its season Wednesday night on KSN.

The show crowned its newest winner, based on America’s vote. For fans watching all season, it probably wasn’t a big surprise.

With a record 52 million votes cast, viewers voted for 12-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer from Oklahoma City.

“Honestly, I have no words. I’m just so happy and blessed. The man upstairs blessed me with this title and I’m so, so excited and happy that I can’t stop crying.”

She wins a $1 million and has a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

“You don’t get many people like this girl. She’s unique. Super, super talented. She deserved it,” said Simon Cowell, judge.

The runner up was 10-year-old Angelica Hale.

“This means so much to me. Being runner up? I never thought I would be here,” said Hale.

All of the finalists got to perform alongside established stars in the finale.

That include Farmer whose talents impressed season two winner Terry Fator.

“She’s going to be one of the greats, in fact, right now, I think she is already one of the greats.”

As well as ventriloquism standout Jeff Dunham.

“Her skill level is absolutely fantastic. And the singing ability is pretty much unparalleled.”

Light Balance finished third, deaf singer Mandy Harvey finished fourth, and Sara and Hero round out the show’s top five.

