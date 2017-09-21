Alabama transportation crew drags dog’s carcass on highway

By Published: Updated:
Graphic images show the dead dog being dragged by a truck owned by the Alabama Department of Transportation (WIAT-TV)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Transportation says “appropriate action will be taken” after photos were posted to Facebook showing a department truck dragging a dog’s body on an interstate.

Al.com reports April Bennett was driving with her 5-year-old son on Interstate 20 on Tuesday when she spotted the lifeless body of a dog, which she says appeared to be a German shepherd, being dragged behind the truck.

Bennett began taking pictures with her phone. She says when the driver saw her, he pulled off the highway. Bennett says she told a friend and police were notified.

ALDOT spokeswoman Linda Crockett acknowledged a department crew found a dead dog on the interstate. She apologized for the manner in which the dog was disposed and says the incident is being investigated.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s