Wichitans concerned about safety at state buildings after shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many Wichitans went to the Department of Revenue hoping to visit the driver’s license office Wednesday, but the state closed it because of the shooting Tuesday that left Cortney Holloway in serious condition. KSN asked some of those who visited the office how they feel about their safety in the building.

People we talked to felt tighter security may be necessary at the Department of Revenue office. Many are thankful they didn’t visit yesterday afternoon when shots were fired.

“If it wasn’t for working, I probably would have been here and with my kid too,” said Kyle Weis of Wichita.

Kyle Weis and his two-year-old son were planning on stopping by the department Tuesday about his driver’s license. Because of the shooting, he thinks more security is needed.

“I definitely think that there needs to be some sort of security here, I don’t know exactly what they provide now, but I think a police officer at state buildings would be good,” said Weis.

Currently the office has several secured doors where visitors get buzzed in, but no security guard. Another Wichitan said extra safety measures would be a good idea.

“It’s a lot of extra expense but I mean if stuff is happening like that maybe they need to rethink it,” said Torey House of Wichita.

Austin Baxter has lived in Wichita for several years and he feels a bit nervous after Tuesday’s shooting. But he believes even with beefed up security it might have been hard to prevent what happened.

“Not at all, not whatsoever, especially after this that’s crazy and I wouldn’t feel safe coming back here at all,” said Austin Baxter of Wichita.

State Secretary of Revenue Sam Williams said they’ve never had an incident like yesterday’s shooting, and that people should feel safe. He also explained why the Wichita office is still closed.

“We’ve closed the office for three days to allow for the physical repair of office that needs to take place and also for individuals to receive in particular grief counseling,” said Sam Williams, Kansas Secretary of Revenue.

Customers are being told to visit other driver’s license offices in the area until it re-opens.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.