Via Christi releases statement on behalf of Cortney Holloway’s family

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say the victim in a shooting at a Kansas Department of Revenue office is in serious but stable condition.

Cortney Holloway was involved in an agency investigation of Ricky Wirths. While the two men were discussing the case, Wirths pulled out a gun and shot Holloway, then fled in a pickup. Wirths was arrested a short time later close to his home.

On Wednesday, the family released a statement through Via Christi St. Francis media. It reads, “The Holloway family deeply appreciates the outpouring of community support, particularly from Gov. Brownback, the employees of the Kansas Department of Revenue and the other public officials who have visited.

“In this time of difficulty, we ask for space, as well as your continued thoughts and prayers.”

