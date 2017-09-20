Stolen tool investigation leads to two arrests

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a Facebook investigation on stolen tools led officers to arrest two women.

The victim located the stolen tools on Facebook and alerted police. The burglary section and special investigation bureau purchased some of the stolen property which led police to obtain a warrant to search the 100 block of South Greenwich.

During the search, officers seized 32 grams of meth, cash, a stolen gun and tools.

Two women, 38 and 53, were arrested on multiple warrants and drug charges.

A 4-year-old boy was taken into protective custody.

