KDOR: Suspect in shooting owes almost $400,000 in unpaid taxes

By Published:
Kansas Department of Revenue (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue said the suspect in shooting incident against a tax warrant officer has multiple tax warrants that amount to almost $400,000.

The two tax warrants are filed against Ricky T. Wirths and Rick Wirths Construction, both located at 918 W 35th St. N. One tax warrant amounts to $196,455.36 in unpaid sales tax. The other tax warrant amounts to $198,250.02 for unpaid consumers compensating use tax.

The asset seizure performed to recover the unpaid taxes owed by Wirths started Tuesday morning at 11:59 a.m. in conjunction with Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies.

The department utilizes a variety of methods to attempt to collect unpaid taxes before seizing assets as a last resort. KDOR’s policy is to first work with taxpayers in delinquent status to voluntarily enter into repayment agreements. If that effort fails, the department is forced to issue a tax warrant, utilizing methods like bank levies, till taps, and ultimately asset seizure to ensure compliance with the law.

When performing an asset seizure, KDOR tax agents are always accompanied by local law enforcement.

“Asset seizure is the very last resort,” said Revenue Secretary Sam Williams. “Our agents work tirelessly in good faith with the taxpayer to try to set up payment plans. If those efforts fail repeatedly, we have to comply with Kansas law to recover those debts.”

KDOR’s responsibility to recover delinquent taxes not only ensures fairness for individuals and business owners who do pay their taxes, but also ensures that money is lawfully collected to fund state and local programs on which Kansans depend. These programs include education, highways, public safety, and human services.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s