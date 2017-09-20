KDOR: Suspect in shooting owes almost $400,000 in unpaid taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue said the suspect in shooting incident against a tax warrant officer has multiple tax warrants that amount to almost $400,000.

The two tax warrants are filed against Ricky T. Wirths and Rick Wirths Construction, both located at 918 W 35th St. N. One tax warrant amounts to $196,455.36 in unpaid sales tax. The other tax warrant amounts to $198,250.02 for unpaid consumers compensating use tax.

The asset seizure performed to recover the unpaid taxes owed by Wirths started Tuesday morning at 11:59 a.m. in conjunction with Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies.

The department utilizes a variety of methods to attempt to collect unpaid taxes before seizing assets as a last resort. KDOR’s policy is to first work with taxpayers in delinquent status to voluntarily enter into repayment agreements. If that effort fails, the department is forced to issue a tax warrant, utilizing methods like bank levies, till taps, and ultimately asset seizure to ensure compliance with the law.

When performing an asset seizure, KDOR tax agents are always accompanied by local law enforcement.

“Asset seizure is the very last resort,” said Revenue Secretary Sam Williams. “Our agents work tirelessly in good faith with the taxpayer to try to set up payment plans. If those efforts fail repeatedly, we have to comply with Kansas law to recover those debts.”

KDOR’s responsibility to recover delinquent taxes not only ensures fairness for individuals and business owners who do pay their taxes, but also ensures that money is lawfully collected to fund state and local programs on which Kansans depend. These programs include education, highways, public safety, and human services.

