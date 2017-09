“Kid’s Cabaret Goes Contemporary” to benefit Amy Menas Studio student Hannah Soderstrom.

Hannah was chosen as Honor Patient for this year’s Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk. Hannah was diagnosed with Leukemia October 2016.

The performance is Friday, Sept. 22, from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Maize Middle School Commons. Admission is free but donations are encouraged. The donations will help Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.