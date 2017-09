KSN’s Game of the Week features a cross town rivalry. Andover versus Andover Central. Jaguars versus trojans. That matchup led all the votes for our weekly poll.

Three Andover cheerleaders and one Andover Central cheerleader came in studio to talk about the matchup. They described what it’s like to be a part of this rivalry. What the atmosphere is like at Andover District stadium. Watch the video above to learn more about the rivalry!