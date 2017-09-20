Wichita donut shop offering special delivery with creepy clown

(Photo Courtesy Hurts Donut)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hurt’s Donut asks a question on a recent Facebook post, “Wanna scare the sh…Shprinkles out of your friends!?”

The popular donut shop is offering delivery by clown next Monday and Tuesday to Wichita and Tuesday and Wednesday to Hutchinson.

The chain is known for their other colorful delivery characters, like a grown man in a diaper as Cupid for Valentine’s Day.

Owner Trista Patterson says the phone has been off the hook as people call in to order donuts and scare their friends.

