Colorado man charged with robbing Manhattan bank

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Colorado man already serving time for a bank robbery in Arkansas was indicted in Topeka Wednesday on charges he robbed a Manhattan, Kansas bank.

According to U.S. attorney Tom Beall, Kenneth Wayne Fisher Jr., 41, formerly of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is charged win one count of bank robbery.

The indictment alleges that Fisher robbed Sunflower State Bank on August 26, 2015.

A few months after the Manhattan robbery, Fisher was arrested in California. Fisher was extradited to Arkansas to face charges of robbing a bank in Bentonville, Arkansas on August 28, 2015. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced earlier this month to more than eight years in federal prison for the Arkansas robbery.

