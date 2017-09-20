Cattle drive ending in Wichita this weekend recreates history

Longhorn (Courtesy Pixxabay)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There is a big event making its way to Wichita this weekend.

The Chisholm Cattle Trail is a piece of history. It is the route by which hundreds of thousands of Texas longhorn cattle traveled north across Indian Territory. The first herd of cattle traveled the trail in 1867.

This year, a cattle drive is being recreated by the O-K Chisholm Trail Cattle Drovers Association.

The cattle drive started near Pond Creek, Oklahoma on September 12, and the final stop will be in Wichita at 6425 W MacArthur on September 23.

