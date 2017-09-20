Butler Community College suffers cyber attack

By Published:

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County Community College experienced what they believe is a result of a DDoS cyber attack.

The school said this type of attack brings down systems by overloading them with information.

According to an official statement from Butler Community College, the college and their internet service provider have partnered with additional engineers and are working to address the issue.

The statement went on to say, “We recognize this situation is extremely frustrating. We understand technology is core for our students’ success and our daily business operations.”

The school said it will continue to provide updates following the attack.

