Butler Co. computer service fully working again

By Published:

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County officials said their computers are back up and working a of couple weeks after their network was hacked by ransomware.

After working with IT experts and outside vendors, Butler County has restored computer service.

The county said it did not lose any information. However, the county did have a problem with an old software system that operates the HVAC system in a building.

Officials are working to fix that issue.

