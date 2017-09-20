2nd teenager planning to run for Kansas governor

Kansas Statehouse (AP Photo/John Milburn)

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (AP) – A second Kansas teenager says he wants to run for governor next year.

Tyler Ruzich, of Prairie Village, who will turn 17 next week, filed campaign papers with the state this week. He is a junior at Shawnee Mission North High School.

The Hutchinson News reports Ruzich considers himself a moderate Republican but says he is still developing specific policy positions.

Another 16-year-old, Jack Bergeson of Wichita, is running for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Ruzich says he contacted Bergeson, who encouraged him to run.

Ruzich says the young candidates agree that having two teenagers in the race is an opportunity to get young people involved in politics and government.

Kansas has no age requirement for running for governor.

