2nd inmate who escaped in Oklahoma is caught in Missouri

Andrew Foy and Darren Walp (Courtesy: KFOR)

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) – Federal marshals say the last of two inmates who overpowered guards, stole a prison transport van and escaped from northwest Oklahoma last month has been apprehended in Missouri.

The U.S. Marshals Service says authorities apprehended 37-year-old Darren Walp Wednesday at a truck stop in Norwood, Missouri, after a standoff that lasted several hours.

The second inmate, 32-year-old Andrew Foy, was apprehended on Friday at a hotel in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania.

The inmates escaped near Fairview, Oklahoma, on Aug. 22 during a multi-state inmate transfer by a private transportation company. The van was later found abandoned and the men were last seen on Aug. 24 driving a stolen tractor-trailer rig in northeastern Oklahoma.

Authorities say Foy was being taken to Wyoming and Walp to Kansas to face charges for nonviolent offenses.

