1 dead, 1 jailed in fatal Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a man in a deadly shooting in Lawrence.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that police responded Tuesday night and found 26-year old Bryce Holladay suffering from fatal injuries. Lawrence police spokesman Officer Drew Fennelly says a 20-year-old man was questioned and booked into jail on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter.

Fennelly says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no other details were immediately released. Anyone with information is urged to contact police or a tips hotline.

