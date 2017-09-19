Woman’s cotton decoration complaint goes viral

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WCMH) — A woman’s complaint that a decoration piece featuring raw cotton has gone viral.

Last Thursday, Daniell Rider posted a photo to Hobby Lobby’s Facebook page.

“This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton… A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves,” Rider wrote in the post. “A little sensitivity goes a long way.”

The picture has since gone viral with hundreds of thousands of responses.

“There’s always going to be something that offends someone. But a jar with cotton as decor?? What next? Should we not buy cotton clothes because it offends you too?” one person posted.

The viral post has since been shared more than 19,000 times and has over 200,000 comments.

