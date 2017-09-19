Wingnuts lose championship series game after 9th inning call

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With a routine ground out in the bottom of the 9th inning, the celebration began for the Wichita Wingnuts, thinking they had won their second American Association Championship.

No sooner then the celebrations began, they came to a sudden hault.

The umpires called a balk on the Wingnuts pitcher, surprising Wichita and advancing the Winnipeg runner to third.

Again with one strike away from Wichita winning a championship, Winnipeg’s Wes Darvill drives in the tying run, sending the game into extra innings.

In the 17th inning, Winnipeg scores the winning run, tying up the best of five series at two games a piece.

The game, which lasted just under six hours, is now the longest in league history.

First pitch for the clinching game of the series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday night in Winnipeg.

