Wichita man arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – According to Sedgwick County booking records, Ricky Wirths has been booked into the Sedgwick County jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. He has not been formally charged with a crime.

Jail records connect Wirths as the same man who lives at the home where the Kansas Department of Revenue was investigating on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Wirths, a construction company owner, owed nearly $200,000 to the Kansas Department of Revenue. The outstanding tax warrant said Wirths has more than $196,000 past due to the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Neighbors of Wirths said they were shocked to learn about the incident. They described him as a family man, who was always willing to help out.

“He was always a happy-go lucky guy, like I said he’s always willing to help anybody on this block,” said neighbor Brenda Chandler.

“He plays with my kids and lets them come over and play in his yard and that sort of thing. Never had any problems with him. He’s always been polite and well mannered with us, so I don’t know what happened,” said neighbor Anna.

Wichita police have not yet confirmed Wirths as the shooter involved in the shooting in a Wichita taxation office Tuesday that left a 35-year-old man in critical condition.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.