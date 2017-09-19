West side shoe store robbed Monday evening

By Published: Updated:
Wichita Police Department (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita shoe store was robbed Monday. It happened around 8 p.m. at the Famous Footwear on west Kellogg.

A 37-year-old female employee told police a suspect entered the store, pointed a gun, and demanded money. The suspect fled the store on a BMX bike. There were no injuries in the case.

He was wearing a black hoodie with TRKFT lettering, a red t-shirt, khaki shorts, gray shoes and red backpack.

If you know any information about the crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or police at 268-4407.

