Victim in Tuesday’s shooting identified as Cortney Holloway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The victim in Tuesday’s shooting has been identified as Cortney Holloway.

Governor Sam Brownback released a statement Tuesday night after Holloway suffered multiple gunshot wounds from a shooting at the Wichita Twin Lakes KDOR office.

“This is a state employee who was doing his job and enforcing the law. I ask everyone to join Mary and I in praying for Cortney and his family,” Governor Brownback said. “I’m thankful for Cortney’s work and thankful for the police officers who apprehended the suspect.”

According to Brownback, the tax office will be closed the rest of the week and the Twin Lakes Driver’s License office will not be open Wednesday.

“This is a shocking event for our KDOR family, and we ask for everyone’s prayers and understanding as we support our employees and get them the help they need to process this event,” said Revenue Secretary Sam Williams.

