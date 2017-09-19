Salina family searching for missing teen

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Family and friends are trying to find 15-year-old Calob Haymond who went missing from Salina over the weekend. He has not been seen since Sunday.

Haymond, who is from Ogden, came to Salina to spend the weekend with a friend. He was last seen Sunday walking in the area of Walmart on South 9th Street in Salina

Anyone with information on Calob Haymond’s disappearance is asked to contact Riley County Police at 785-537-2112 or Salina Police at 785-826-7210.

