Salina family searching for missing teen

By Published: Updated:

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Family and friends are trying to find 15-year-old Calob Haymond who went missing from Salina over the weekend. He has not been seen since Sunday.

Haymond, who is from Ogden, came to Salina to spend the weekend with a friend. He was last seen Sunday walking in the area of Walmart on South 9th Street in Salina

Anyone with information on Calob Haymond’s disappearance is asked to contact Riley County Police at 785-537-2112 or Salina Police at 785-826-7210.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s