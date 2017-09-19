Poll: Do you support WSU’s decision to allow beer sales at more sporting events?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the longest time, fans of Wichita State athletics have not been able to buy alcohol at many of the events, but that’s all changed.

According to our news partners at the Wichita Eagle, Shocker fans can now buy beer at more Wichita State University athletic events.

Beer will be sold during WSU events at Koch Arena and softball games at Wilkins Stadium. Beer and alcohol sales at college sports events are becoming increasingly common as schools jockey for concession revenue. The new policy also brings WSU up to date with most schools in the American Athletic Conference.

