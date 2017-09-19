Patients and friends of murdered Wichita doctor focus on forgiveness

Patients and friends gather outside of Holistic Psychiatry Services to honor Dr. Achutha Reddy who was murdered last week. (Photo Courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A vigil was held tonight to remember a Wichita doctor who was stabbed to death last week.

Tuesday, a number of friends and patients of Dr. Achutha Reddy gathered to pay their respects. The group met outside his practice in Carriage Parkway, the same place where the doctor died.

One patient said tonight’s vigil was all about making peace with what happened.

“He would have forgiven, and he would want us to.. Because we could fall into anger… We could fall into depression and we don’t know what we’re doing, we don’t know where we’re going but I know I loved that man for 30 years. For giving me life, and I’m not going to cheat him of the unconditional love and respect he gave me and everyone he encountered,” said Lydia Orneals, a patient of Dr. Reddy’s.

Orneals said Dr. Reddy treated everyone like a person, not a patient.

